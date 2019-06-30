UFC on ESPN 3: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos recap video

See the highlights from UFC on ESPN 3’s Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos, as MMAWeekly: The Low Down’s Jake Hattan recaps UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos, where a vicious first-round TKO ended the night in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos Results

Main Card

Francis Ngannou def. Junior dos Santos by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1

Joseph Benavidez def. Jussier Formiga by TKO (head kick and punches) at 4:47, R2

Demian Maia def. Anthony Rocco Martin by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Vinc Pichel def. Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Marco Polo Reyes by TKO (punches) at 1:07, R1

Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig by KO (punches) at 3:19, R1

Prelims