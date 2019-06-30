UFC on ESPN 3: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos recap video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
See the highlights from UFC on ESPN 3’s Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos, as MMAWeekly: The Low Down’s Jake Hattan recaps UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos, where a vicious first-round TKO ended the night in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos Results
Main Card
- Francis Ngannou def. Junior dos Santos by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1
- Joseph Benavidez def. Jussier Formiga by TKO (head kick and punches) at 4:47, R2
- Demian Maia def. Anthony Rocco Martin by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
- Vinc Pichel def. Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Drew Dober def. Marco Polo Reyes by TKO (punches) at 1:07, R1
- Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig by KO (punches) at 3:19, R1
Prelims
- Ricardo Ramos def. Journey Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Eryk Anders def. Vinicius Moreira by KO (punches) at 1:18, R1
- Jared Gordon def. Dan Moret by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Dalcha Lungiambula def. Dequan Townsend by TKO (punches and elbows) at 0:42, R3
- Amanda Ribas def. Emily Whitmire by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10, R2
- Maurice Greene def. Junior Albini by TKO (punches) at 3:38, R1