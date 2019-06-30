HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFrancis Ngannou doesn’t care who wins at UFC 241, he simply wants what he’s earned

Francis Ngannou KOs Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 results: Francis Ngannou continues his reign over the heavyweight division

UFC Minneapolis Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 Live Results: Ngannou vs. dos Santos (Results & Fight Stats)

Junior dos Santos UFC Boise post-fight

featuredHow fatherhood has changed Junior Dos Santos: ‘It’s something I think I’ve needed’ (Yahoo Sports Special)

UFC on ESPN 3: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos recap video

June 30, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the highlights from UFC on ESPN 3’s Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos, as MMAWeekly: The Low Down’s Jake Hattan recaps UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos, where a vicious first-round TKO ended the night in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TRENDING > ONE Championship’s Top 5 welterweight KOs, including Sage Northcutt’s disastrous debut (video)

UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos Results

Main Card

  • Francis Ngannou def. Junior dos Santos by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1
  • Joseph Benavidez def. Jussier Formiga by TKO (head kick and punches) at 4:47, R2
  • Demian Maia def. Anthony Rocco Martin by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
  • Vinc Pichel def. Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Drew Dober def. Marco Polo Reyes by TKO (punches) at 1:07, R1
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig by KO (punches) at 3:19, R1

Prelims

  • Ricardo Ramos def. Journey Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Eryk Anders def. Vinicius Moreira by KO (punches) at 1:18, R1
  • Jared Gordon def. Dan Moret by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Dalcha Lungiambula def. Dequan Townsend by TKO (punches and elbows) at 0:42, R3
  • Amanda Ribas def. Emily Whitmire by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10, R2
  • Maurice Greene def. Junior Albini by TKO (punches) at 3:38, R1

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA