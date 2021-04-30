HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC on ESPN 23 weigh-in results: One fighter misses weight

April 30, 2021
The 24 athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 23 fight card officially weighed in on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All fighters officially made weight.

In the main event, no. 3 ranked light heavyweight Dominick Reyes faces no. 5 ranked Jiri Prochazka. Reyes tipped the scales at 205.5 pounds while Prochazka weighed in at 204 pounds.

The final fighter to weigh-in, Luana Carolina tipped the scales 2.5 pounds over the limit for her women’s flyweight bout against Poliana Botelho. The rest of the fight card hit their marks.

Diego Sanchez is no longer a UFC fighter

UFC on ESPN 23 full weigh-in results:

  • Dominick Reyes (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204)
  • Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)
  • Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205)
  • Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)
  • Merab Dvalishvili (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)
  • Poliana Botelho (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (128.5)
  • Randa Markos (115) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)
  • Gabriel Benitez (150.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)
  • T.J. Brown (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)
  • Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (116)
  • K.B. Bhullar (186) vs. Andreas Michailidis (185.5)
  • Felipe Colares (145.5) vs. Luke Sanders (145.5)

