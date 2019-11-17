UFC on ESPN+ 22 fighter bonuses awarded to finishers

Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 22 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the fight promotion revealed the recipients of the performance-based bonuses stemming from the night of fights. Charles Oliveira, James Krause, Ricardo Ramos and Randy Brown banked an extra $50,000 for their finishes.

Oliveira delivered a stunning first-round knockout in front of his Brazilian countrymen to earn his Performance of the Night bonus. Oliveira faced Jared Gordon in lightweight action and made quick work of the American. Oliveira hurt Gordon with a right hand as Gordon moved in with punches. He followed up with an uppercut that put Gordon down and out.

Krause punched his ticket to a bonus by stopping Sergio Moraes late in their welterweight matchup. In the final minute of the fight, Krause landed a right hand that crumbled Moraes. Two hammer fists later, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Ramos was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round submission win over Luiz Eduardo Garagorri in featherweight action. Ramos took Garagorri’s back late in the opening round. Garagorri stood to try and free himself of the bad position. Ramos locked on a rear-naked choke and pulled Garagorri to the canvas. Garagorri tapped out to the choke and Ramos walked away with the win and a bonus.

The final performance bonus went to welterweight Randy Brown for his second-round submission win over Warlley Alves on the preliminary fight card. Alves found himself caught in a triangle-choke while in Brown’s guard. After some adjusting, Brown was able to force Alves to tap out.

UFC on ESPN+ 22 featured 12 bouts. Eight of the fights went the distance, two ended in knockouts and two resulted in submission finishes. The event took place in front of a sold out crowd at Ginásio do Ibirapuera with 10,344 spectators in attendance.