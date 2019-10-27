UFC on ESPN+ 20: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren recap video from Singapore

See the highlights and recap from UFC on ESPN+ 20: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren. Maia proved his position as the top grappler in mixed martial arts by putting the former Bellator and ONE champion to sleep in their Singapore main event.

UFC on ESPN 20+: Maia vs. Askren took place on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Singapore. The fight card was headlined by a welterweight showdown between Demian Maia and Ben Askren.