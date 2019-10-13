UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson. Jedrzejczyk bounced back from a loss in her bid to capture the flyweight title by putting on a master striking class against Waterson.

While Waterson never backed down, Jedrzejczyk chewed up her legs with brutal kicks, kneed her in the clinch, and peppered her with punch combinations to earn a dominant unanimous decision from the judges in Tampa, Fla.

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson took place on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Tampa, Fla. The fight card was headlined by Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson, while the co-main event featured Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie.