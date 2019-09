UFC on ESPN+ 18: Jack Hermansson vs Jared Cannonier recap video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 18: Jack Hermansson vs Jared Cannonier recap from Denmark, Copenhagen.

Cannonier withstood an early takedown onslaught by Hermansson to storm back and upset his higher ranked opponent.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 18 results: Jared Cannonier stops Jack Hermansson, stakes claim in title conversation

UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier results

Main Card

Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson via TKO (punches) at 0:27, R2

Mark Madsen def. Danilo Belluardo via TKO (punches and elbows) at 1:12, R1

Gilbert Burns def. Gunnar Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ion Cutelaba def. Khalil Rountree via TKO (elbows and punches) at 2:35, R1

Ovince Saint Preux def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (Von Flue choke) at 2:46, R3

Nicolas Dalby def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims