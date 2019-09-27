UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier weigh-in results

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first foray into Denmark was green-lighted at Friday’s weigh-in in Copenhagen. Every fighter on the UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier fight card made weight on Friday.

The UFC Copenhagen main event pits welterweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier against one another. The winner of the bout makes a strong case for a shot at the winner of the upcoming UFC 243 middleweight unification bout between champion Robert Whittaker and interim titleholder Israel Adesanya, although Paulo Costa is also waiting in the wings.

Hermansson is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. A fifth victory would put him in prime position to clammer for a title shot. Cannonier hopes to derail that idea. He moved down to the middleweight division late last year and won his first two 185-pound bouts, defeating David Branch and Anderson Silva. A win over Hermansson puts him instantly into the thick of title talk.

TRENDING > Injury makes Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy unlikely to happen in 2019

UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier Weigh-in Results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)