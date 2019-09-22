UFC on ESPN+ 17 fighter performance bonuses topped by Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso

UFC on ESPN+ 17 in Mexico City ended in disappointing fashion on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop fighters earlier on the card from putting on bonus winning performances.

The main event between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens ended in a crowd-inciting no contest when Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens in the eye. The infraction forced a premature end to the bout just 15 seconds after it got started.

The UFC Mexico City co-main event, however, did not disappoint.

Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso fought a spirited, razor-thin bout that ended with Esparza winning a majority decision. While Esparza edged ahead early with her takedowns, Grasso fought a stellar third frame, staggering Esparza with a brutal punch and attempting submission and striking well off of her back when they hit the canvas.

Esparza won the bout, but she and Grasso both earned $50,000 bonuses for their efforts.

The Performance of the Night bonuses went to Steven Peterson and Paul Craig.

Peterson landed a stunning spinning elbow on Martin Bravo early in round two of their main card opening bout, ending the fight via knockout. He earned a $50,000 bonus for the finish.

Craig forced Vinicius Moreira to submit less than four minutes into their UFC on ESPN+ 17 preliminary bout. He landed brutal knees and punches, softening Moreira up before securing a rear-naked choke at the 3:19 mark to earn his bonus.

UFC on ESPN+ 17 Fighter Performance Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Performance of the Night: Steven Peterson

Performance of the Night: Paul Craig

UFC on ESPN+ 17 Fighter Attendance