UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana weigh-in face-offs video

Watch as UFC on ESPN 16 headliners Holly Holm and Irene Aldana and the rest of the fighters on the card, square off for the final time ahead of Saturday’s bouts on Fight Island.

UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana weigh-ins

(Videos courtesy of MMA Junkie)