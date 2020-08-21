UFC on ESPN 15 weigh-in results: Frankie Edgar makes the cut

The UFC on ESPN 15 fight card is official following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The sharp end of the card wasted no time making their bouts official. Within the first 15 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window, both the main and co-main event bouts had made weight.

Former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight challenger Frankie Edgar looked to be in the best shape of his life when he stepped on the scale at 135.5 pounds. He made weight on his first attempt for his first fight in the bantamweight division.

Edgar faces no small task if he hopes to climb into the UFC bantamweight title picture. He’ll square off in Saturday’s main event opposite No. 5 ranked Pedro Munhoz, who weighed 136 pounds.

The UFC on ESPN 15 co-main event pits two light heavyweight fighters trying to make a run up the division, as Ovince Saint Preux faces Alonzo Menifield.

Saint Preux was the first fighter on the scale, weighing 205.5 pounds. Menifield weighed in a short time later at 204.5 pounds.

Trevin Jones, who squares off against Timur Valiev in the first fight of the card, missed weight on his initial attempt at the 140-pound catchweight. A last minute replacement, Jones weighed 140.5 pounds. There is no one-pound allowance for catchweight bouts. He was given one hour to shed the final half pound.

Jones weighed in a second time one hour later, where he weighed 139.5 pounds, 0.5 pounds under the limit.

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar weigh-in results

Main Card (8:30 pm on ESPN)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

Prelims (5:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115.5)

Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born

Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)

Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)

Timur Valiev (140) vs. Trevin Jones (139.5)*



*Trevin Jones missed his 140-pound catchweight by 0.5 pounds. He was given one hour to cut and made weight on his second attempt.

Frankie Edgar’s first UFC bantamweight weigh-in

