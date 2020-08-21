UFC on ESPN 15: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar weigh-in face-offs video

UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7) features No. 5 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz welcoming former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight challenger Frankie Edgar to the 135-pound division.
Following making weight on Friday, Munhoz, Edgar, and the rest of the UFC on ESPN 15 fighters faced off for the final time ahead of their bouts.
UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar weigh-in results
Main Card (8:30 pm on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)
- Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)
- Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)
- Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)
- Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Dwight Grant (169.5)
Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)*
Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN+)
- Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115.5)
- Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)
Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born (did not weigh)**
- Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)
- Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)
- Timur Valiev (140) vs. Trevin Jones (139.5)***
*Although Takashi Sato made weight, he was not medically cleared to compete.
**Calen Born did not weigh in, pulling out of his bout for undisclosed reasons.
***Trevin Jones missed his 140-pound catchweight by 0.5 pounds. He was given one hour to cut and made weight on his second attempt.
****With Sato and Born out, Daniel Rodriguez vs. Dwight Grant will open the main card on ESPN.
Frankie Edgar’s first UFC bantamweight weigh-in
UFC on ESPN 15 co-main event weigh-in: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield
