UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar LIVE weigh-in video

Watch the UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar weigh-ins live on Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7) features No. 5 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz welcoming former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight challenger Frankie Edgar to the 135-pound division.

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar weigh-in results

Main Card (8:30 pm on ESPN)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

Prelims (5:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115.5)

Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born

Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)

Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)

Timur Valiev (140) vs. Trevin Jones (139.5)*



*Trevin Jones missed his 140-pound catchweight by 0.5 pounds. He was given one hour to cut and made weight on his second attempt.

Frankie Edgar’s first UFC bantamweight weigh-in

