UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar LIVE weigh-in video

UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7) features No. 5 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz welcoming former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight challenger Frankie Edgar to the 135-pound division.
UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar weigh-in results
Main Card (8:30 pm on ESPN)
- Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)
- Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)
- Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)
- Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)
- Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)
Prelims (5:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115.5)
- Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)
- Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born
- Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)
- Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)
- Timur Valiev (140) vs. Trevin Jones (139.5)*
*Trevin Jones missed his 140-pound catchweight by 0.5 pounds. He was given one hour to cut and made weight on his second attempt.
Frankie Edgar’s first UFC bantamweight weigh-in
