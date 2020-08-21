HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Munhoz vs Edgar live weigh-ins

featuredUFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar LIVE weigh-in video

Jon Jones - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

featuredDana White not opposed to giving Jon Jones an immediate UFC heavyweight title shot

Jon Jones and Dana White

featuredJon Jones negotiating first UFC heavyweight bout

Jon Jones UFC 247 arm raised with belt

featuredJon Jones vacates UFC light heavyweight championship, at odds with UFC brass

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar LIVE weigh-in video

August 21, 2020
NoNo Comments

Watch the UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar weigh-ins live on Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7) features No. 5 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz welcoming former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight challenger Frankie Edgar to the 135-pound division.

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya’s has sharp words for Jon Jones after his move to UFC heavyweight division

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar weigh-in results

Main Card (8:30 pm on ESPN)

  • Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)
  • Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)
  • Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)
  • Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)
  • Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

Prelims (5:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115.5)
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)
  • Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born
  • Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)
  • Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)
  • Timur Valiev (140) vs. Trevin Jones (139.5)*

*Trevin Jones missed his 140-pound catchweight by 0.5 pounds. He was given one hour to cut and made weight on his second attempt.

Frankie Edgar’s first UFC bantamweight weigh-in

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA