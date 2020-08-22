UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar (aka UFC Vegas 7) bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar start times

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar main card start time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar live results from Las Vegas

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar takes place on Saturday, Aug. 22, in Las Vegas. UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7) is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fourth event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC on ESPN 15 features the bantamweight debut of former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. He faces no easy task in his 135-pound debut, as he squares off against No. 5 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar Quick Results

Main Card (8:30 pm on ESPN and ESPN+)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodriguez

Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Dwight Grant

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue

Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki

Ike Villanueva vs. Jordan Wright

Carlton Minus vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Timur Valiev vs. Trevin Jones

UFC on ESPN 15 Face-Offs: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)