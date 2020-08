UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar fight card

UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar

Date: August 22, 2020

Venue: The UFC APEX

Location: Las Vegas, NV



gate: N/A

attendance: N/A

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx

UFC on ESPN 15 Fight Card

Main Card (5 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Pedro Munhoz vs Frankie Edgar



Mike Rodriguez def. Marcin Prachnio by KO (elbow and punches), R1 2:17



Joe Solecki def. Austin Hubbard by Submission (rear-naked choke), R1 3:51



Shana Dobson def. Mariya Agapova by TKO (punches), R2 1:29



Daniel Rodriguez def. Dwight Grant by TKO (punches), R1 2:24



Prelims (2 a.m. ET on ESPN+)