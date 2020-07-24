UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in face-offs

The UFC heads into its final Fight Island event of its current stint in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN 14. The 15-bout fight card is headlined by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who squares off with Darren Till. The UFC on ESPN 14 co-main event features Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in a trilogy bout that also serves as the final fight of Nogueira’s career.

Watch the UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in face-offs from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in results

Main Card (11 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)

Maurício “Shogun” Rua (206) vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira (206)

Fabrício Werdum (242) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

Francisco Trinaldo (160)* vs. Jai Herbert (156)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)

Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)

Raphael Pessoa (264) vs. Tanner Boser (235)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

Nathaniel Wood (136) vs. John Castaneda (136)

*Trinaldo missed weight by four pounds.

UFC on ESPN 14: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till weigh-in video

UFC on ESPN 14: Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira weigh-in video

UFC on ESPN 14: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Fabricio Werdum weigh-in video

