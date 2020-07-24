HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in faceoff

featuredUFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in face-offs

Robert Whittaker UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in results & video: 15-bout fight card set for final Fight Island event

Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till UFC on ESPN 14 beach faceoff

featuredUFC Fight Island 3 face-offs: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Robert Whittaker UFC on ESPN 14 media day on Fight Island

featuredRobert Whittaker doesn’t trust Darren Till as far as he can throw him | UFC on ESPN 14 Media Day

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in face-offs

July 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

The UFC heads into its final Fight Island event of its current stint in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN 14. The 15-bout fight card is headlined by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who squares off with Darren Till. The UFC on ESPN 14 co-main event features Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in a trilogy bout that also serves as the final fight of Nogueira’s career.

Watch the UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in face-offs from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre responds to Kamaru Usman callout

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in results

Main Card (11 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)
  • Maurício “Shogun” Rua (206) vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira (206)
  • Fabrício Werdum (242) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)
  • Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)
  • Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206)
  • Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)
  • Francisco Trinaldo (160)* vs. Jai Herbert (156)
  • Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)
  • Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)
  • Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)
  • Raphael Pessoa (264) vs. Tanner Boser (235)
  • Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)
  • Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)
  • Nathaniel Wood (136) vs. John Castaneda (136)

*Trinaldo missed weight by four pounds.

UFC on ESPN 14: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till weigh-in video

UFC on ESPN 14: Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira weigh-in video

UFC on ESPN 14: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Fabricio Werdum weigh-in video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA