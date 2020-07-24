The UFC heads into its final Fight Island event of its current stint in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN 14. The 15-bout fight card is headlined by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who squares off with Darren Till. The UFC on ESPN 14 co-main event features Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in a trilogy bout that also serves as the final fight of Nogueira’s career.
Watch the UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in face-offs from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till weigh-in results
Main Card (11 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)
- Maurício “Shogun” Rua (206) vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira (206)
- Fabrício Werdum (242) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)
- Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)
- Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206)
- Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)
- Francisco Trinaldo (160)* vs. Jai Herbert (156)
- Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)
- Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)
- Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)
- Raphael Pessoa (264) vs. Tanner Boser (235)
- Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)
- Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)
- Nathaniel Wood (136) vs. John Castaneda (136)
*Trinaldo missed weight by four pounds.
UFC on ESPN 14: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till weigh-in video
UFC on ESPN 14: Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira weigh-in video
UFC on ESPN 14: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Fabricio Werdum weigh-in video
