UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 25, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till start times

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till live results from Fight Island

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till takes place on Saturday, July 25, on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. UFC on ESPN 14 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fourth of four events during a 15-day span on Fight Island.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal kicked things into gear on Fight Island on Saturday, July 11.

UFC on ESPN 14 features a middleweight showdown between former champion and top contender Robert Whittaker, as Darren Till looks to upset Whittaker and leap-frog him in a run to the title.

Following UFC on ESPN 14, the UFC will return to the Apex in Las Vegas, where it has plans for five events during the month of July.

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira

Fabrício Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert

Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Raphael Pessoa vs. Tanner Boser

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze

Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda

UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till face-offs

