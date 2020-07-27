UFC on ESPN 14: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till main event fight between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till from Saturday’s event at the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC on ESPN 14 was the promotion’s final event of its July residency on Fight Island. The UFC now returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for a stretch of at least five events in August.

