HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White over Khabib Nurmagomedov with UFC belt

featuredDana White: Khabib fight is still on the table for September | UFC on ESPN 13 Scrum

Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige UFC on ESPN 13 faceoff

featuredUFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige weigh-in face-offs video

Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige UFC on ESPN 13 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN 13 weigh-in results and video: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige set, but one bout canceled

featuredCalvin Kattar looking to end Dan Ige’s winning streak in UFC on ESPN 13 main event

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige weigh-in face-offs video

July 14, 2020
NoNo Comments

The UFC’s second event on Fight Island is a go following Tuesday’s official weigh-in on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Two fighters missed weight and one bout was canceled after newcomer Kenneth Bergh was deemed medically unfit to safely make weight.

The UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige fight card will move forward with 11 bouts. The fighters competing on Wednesday faced off for the final time following Tuesday’s weigh-in.

Following a stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view, Wednesday’s show is a UFC Fight Night event featuring a battle between Top 10 featherweight fighters Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

With both men looking to climb into title contention, Kattar hit the scale at 146 pounds, while Ige weighed 145 pounds, making the headliner official.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal recap video

UFC on ESPN 13 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)
  • Tim Elliott (125) vs. Ryan Benoit (126)
  • Jimmie Rivera (145) vs. Cody Stamman (145)
  • Molly McCann (125) vs. Talia Santos (125)
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)* vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • John Phillips (186) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)
  • Ricardo Ramos (145) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)
  • Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)
  • Jared Gordon (145) vs. Chris Fishgold (149)**
  • Diana Belbita (125)  vs. Liana Jojua (126)
  • Jack Shore (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (135)
  • Jorge Gonzalez (205) vs. Kenneth Bergh (N/A)*** — CANCELED

*Abdul Razak Alhassan missed weight
**Chris Fishgold missed weight
***Bergh deemed medically unfit to compete

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige FULL weigh-in video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA