UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige weigh-in face-offs video

The UFC’s second event on Fight Island is a go following Tuesday’s official weigh-in on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Two fighters missed weight and one bout was canceled after newcomer Kenneth Bergh was deemed medically unfit to safely make weight.

The UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige fight card will move forward with 11 bouts. The fighters competing on Wednesday faced off for the final time following Tuesday’s weigh-in.

Following a stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view, Wednesday’s show is a UFC Fight Night event featuring a battle between Top 10 featherweight fighters Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

With both men looking to climb into title contention, Kattar hit the scale at 146 pounds, while Ige weighed 145 pounds, making the headliner official.

UFC on ESPN 13 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Tim Elliott (125) vs. Ryan Benoit (126)

Jimmie Rivera (145) vs. Cody Stamman (145)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Talia Santos (125)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)* vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

John Phillips (186) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Ricardo Ramos (145) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Jared Gordon (145) vs. Chris Fishgold (149)**

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua (126)

Jack Shore (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (135)

Jorge Gonzalez (205) vs. Kenneth Bergh (N/A) *** — CANCELED

*Abdul Razak Alhassan missed weight

**Chris Fishgold missed weight

***Bergh deemed medically unfit to compete

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige FULL weigh-in video

