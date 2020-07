UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige post-fight interviews from Fight Island

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige takes place on Wednesday, July 15, on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. MMAWeekly.com is on location covering all the action…

Tim Elliott def. Ryan Benoit by unanimous decision

Mounir Lazzez def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision

Jared Gordon def. Chris Fishgold by unanimous decision

Liana Jojua def. Diana Belbita by submission (armbar) at 2:23, R1

Jack Shore def. Aaron Phillips by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:29, R2

