UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige Live Results

NOTE the UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige start times

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige live results from Fight Island

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige takes place on Wednesday, July 15, on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. UFC on ESPN 13 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s second of four events during a 15-day span on Fight Island.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal kicked things into gear on Fight Island on Saturday, July 11.

UFC on ESPN 13 features a featherweight bout between two men looking to stake their claim in the championship conversation. Calvin Kattar is currently ranked No. 6 in the 145-pound division, while Dan Ige sits at No. 10. An impressive win on Fight Island could propel the winner a long way up the ladder, where Alexander Volkanovski currently sits at the top.

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige Quick Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamman

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez — CANCELED

Dana White: Khabib fight is still on the Table for September | UFC on ESPN 13 Scrum

