UFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

The Ultimate Fighting Champion lands in Greenville, S.C., this week for UFC on ESPN+ 12: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie. The fight card got the green light at Friday’s weigh-in, although the planned co-main event was nixed at the last minute.

A featherweight feature fight tops the bill in Greenville, as Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie) go head to head in the main event with the winner hoping to stay in the thick of title talk. Neither fighter had any issues on the scale, both coming in at 146 pounds.

Moicano (13-2-1) has twice been on the cusp of getting a crack at the UFC featherweight belt currently wrapped around Max Holloway’s waist. After opening his UFC tenure with three consecutive victories, he was roadblocked by Brian Ortega. Having then righted the ship with back-to-back victories over Calvin Kattar and Cub Swanson, Moicano then stumbled against former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

Jung (14-5) failed to wrest the belt from Aldo in their 2013 clash. He was then absent from the Octagon for the next few years as he fulfilled his required military obligation in his home country of South Korea.

Hoping to jump right back to the top of the division, Jung defeated Dennis Bermudez with a first-round knockout in February of 2017. He then spent the next year nursing a knee injury before returning in November of 2018, where he lost to Yair Rodriguez via knockout with one second left in their five-round headlining bout.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe Junior dos Santos’ BJJ black belt credentials

The UFC on ESPN+ 12 co-main event was set to feature a rematch between John Lineker and Rob Font. Lineker won their first fight at UFC 198 in May 2016 via a unanimous decision. That bout was nixed on the morning of weigh-ins when it was reported that Lineker was forced to withdraw from the bout because of injury. Lineker, according to ESPN, suffered a cut over his eye while cutting weight on Thursday.

The remainder of the fighters on the card all made weight.

UFC on ESPN+ 12 Fight Card

Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Renato Moicano (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

John Lineker () vs. Rob Font () — FIGHT CANCELED

FIGHT CANCELED Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Randy Brown (170.5)

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (126)

Kevin Holland (186) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (186)

Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Kevin Aguilar (145.5)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Syuri Kondo (115.5)

Matt Wiman (155) vs. Luis Peña (155.5)

Allen Crowder (255) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (246)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Molly McCann (126)

Deron Winn (185.5) vs. Eric Spicely (185.5)

Andre Ewell (135) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (135.5)

MMAWeekly.com will have full UFC on ESPN+ 12 live results on Saturday, June 22, from Greenville, S.C., beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. The fight card is headlined by a five-round featherweight contenders bout between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie).