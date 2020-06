UFC on ESPN 12 post-fight interview: Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier prevailed in a potential Fight of the Year candidate with Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Vegas 4 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was Poirier’s return to the Octagon after a nine-month layoff due to injury. Hear what the former interim lightweight champion had to say following the event’s Fight of the Night.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

