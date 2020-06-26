UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker weigh-in video and results

Watch the UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker official weigh-ins, live from Las Vegas.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC holds fifth event in Las Vegas then on to Fight Island

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker is the UFC’s fifth and final event in Las Vegas before the promotion sets up a month-long residency on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for the month of July.

The UFC on ESPN 12 fight card features a lightweight showdown between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and rising contender Dan Hooker.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker takes place on Saturday, June 27, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 12 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mike Perry (171) vs. Mickey Gall (170)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Gian Villante (255) vs. Maurice Greene (255)

Philipe Lins (234) vs. Tanner Boser (235)

Sean Woodson (149) vs. Julian Erosa (149.5)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)