UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker weigh-in video and results

June 26, 2020
Watch the UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker official weigh-ins, live from Las Vegas.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC holds fifth event in Las Vegas then on to Fight Island

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker is the UFC’s fifth and final event in Las Vegas before the promotion sets up a month-long residency on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for the month of July.

The UFC on ESPN 12 fight card features a lightweight showdown between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and rising contender Dan Hooker.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker takes place on Saturday, June 27, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 12 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)
  • Mike Perry (171) vs. Mickey Gall (170)
  • Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)
  • Gian Villante (255) vs. Maurice Greene (255)
  • Philipe Lins (234) vs. Tanner Boser (235)
  • Sean Woodson (149) vs. Julian Erosa (149.5)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Luis Peña (155) vs. Khama Worthy (154.5)
  • Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)
  • Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Kay Hansen (115.5)
  • Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

