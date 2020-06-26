UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker weigh-in video and results

Watch the UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker official weigh-ins, live from Las Vegas.
[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]
(Video courtesy of UFC)
UFC holds fifth event in Las Vegas then on to Fight Island
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker is the UFC’s fifth and final event in Las Vegas before the promotion sets up a month-long residency on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for the month of July.
The UFC on ESPN 12 fight card features a lightweight showdown between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and rising contender Dan Hooker.
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker takes place on Saturday, June 27, at the Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC on ESPN 12 Fight Card
Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)
- Mike Perry (171) vs. Mickey Gall (170)
- Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)
- Gian Villante (255) vs. Maurice Greene (255)
- Philipe Lins (234) vs. Tanner Boser (235)
- Sean Woodson (149) vs. Julian Erosa (149.5)
Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Luis Peña (155) vs. Khama Worthy (154.5)
- Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)
- Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Kay Hansen (115.5)
- Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)