UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker weigh-in face-offs

The UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker weigh-ins went off without a hitch on Friday. All of the card’s 20 fighters made weight and then faced off for the cameras.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is looking to earn another crack at the belt, while rising contender Dan Hooker looks leapfrog him with an impressive victory on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)