UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker bout from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 27, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker start times

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker live results from Las Vegas

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker takes place on Saturday, June 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC on ESPN 12 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fifth event on its home turf at the Apex since the promotion started running regular events after the global coronavirus pandemic briefly halted nearly all professional sports.

Following UFC on ESPN 12, the UFC will take up residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for the month of July, where it will hold four events over a 15-day span.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC on ESPN 12 is headlined by a pivotal lightweight showdown between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and rising contender Dan Hooker.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker Quick Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker by unanimous decision

Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall by unanimous decision

Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus by unanimous decision

Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:44, R3

Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt by TKO (punches) at 0:48, R1

Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson by submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:44, R3

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Khama Worthy def. Luis Peña by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:53, R3

Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins by KO (punches) at 2:41, R1

Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey by submission (armbar) at 2:26, R3

Youssef Zalal def. Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision

Dana White preparing for a second shutdown (UFC on ESPN 11 scrum)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)