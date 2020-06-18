UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker fight card on June 27

UFC on ESPN 12
Date: June 27, 2020
Venue: UFC APEX
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
UFC on ESPN 12 Fight Card
Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
- Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall
- Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene
- Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann
Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Luis Peña vs. Khama Worthy
- Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
- Sean Woodson vs. Kyle Nelson
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso
- Miranda Maverick vs. Mara Romero Borella