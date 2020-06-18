HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker fight card on June 27

June 18, 2020
UFC on ESPN 12
Date: June 27, 2020
Venue: UFC APEX
Location: Las Vegas, NV

Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD

 

UFC on ESPN 12 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
  • Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall
  • Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Luis Peña vs. Khama Worthy
  • Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
  • Sean Woodson vs. Kyle Nelson
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Mara Romero Borella

