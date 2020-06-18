UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker fight card on June 27

UFC on ESPN 12

Date: June 27, 2020

Venue: UFC APEX

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Gate: No ticket sales

Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: TBD

– Performance of the Night: TBD

– Performance of the Night: TBD

UFC on ESPN 12 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker



Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall



Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus



Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene



Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann



Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)