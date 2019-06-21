UFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion lands in Greenville, South Carolina, this week for UFC on ESPN+ 12: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie.

A featherweight feature fight tops the bill in Greenville, South Carolina, as Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie) go head to head in the main event with the winner hoping to stay in the thick of title talk.

Moicano (13-2-1) has twice been on the cusp of getting a crack at the UFC featherweight belt currently wrapped around Max Holloway’s waist. After opening his UFC tenure with three consecutive victories, he was roadblocked by Brian Ortega. Having then righted the ship with back-to-back victories over Calvin Kattar and Cub Swanson, Moicano then stumbled against former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

Jung (14-5) failed to wrest the belt from Aldo in their 2013 clash. He was then absent from the Octagon for the next few years as he fulfilled his required military obligation in his home country of South Korea.

Hoping to jump right back to the top of the division, Jung defeated Dennis Bermudez with a first-round knockout in February of 2017. He then spent the next year nursing a knee injury before returning in November of 2018, where he lost to Yair Rodriguez via knockout with one second left in their five-round headlining bout.

The UFC on ESPN+ 12 co-main event features a rematch between John Lineker and Rob Font. Lineker won their first fight at UFC 198 in May 2016 via a unanimous decision. He’ll be hoping to bring the fight to a more definitive finish this time around, while Font is hoping to avenge that defeat and build some momentum after having defeated Sergio Pettis in his last outing.

UFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie from Greenville

UFC on ESPN+ 12: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie in Greenville, S.C.

Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

John Lineker vs. Rob Font

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa



Kevin Holland vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)