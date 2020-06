UFC on ESPN 12: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker Preview

Preview Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 12 main event matchup between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (25-6) and number five contender Dan Hooker (20-8).

Poirier is coming off a loss to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last outing, while Hooker enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak. The event takes place UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)