UFC on ESPN 12 bonuses: Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker take top honors

June 28, 2020
UFC on ESPN 12 main eventers Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker delivered at the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas. So much so that they led the charge on the post-fight performance bonuses.

Poirier and Hooker fought a back-and-forth five-r0und battle for five full rounds, but it was Poirier that edged ahead by the end. He was a step ahead in enough of the exchanges to earn the unanimous nod from the judges. 

Both men, however, earned an additional $50,000 on top of their bout agreements because of their Fight of the Year candidate performances.

The Performances of the Night went to UFC newcomer Kay Hansen and returning fighter Julian Erosa.

Inspired by UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, Hansen made an impressive debut in her fight with fellow former Invicta FC fighter Jinh Yu Frey. It took her until midway through the final round, but Hansen secured an armbar that forced Frey to tap out. She earned a $50,000 bonus for the finish.

Erosa made his way to the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, but after three consecutive losses found himself headed out the door. He got one win outside the UFC before being called back on short notice to face Sean Woodson at UFC on ESPN 12.

Erosa made the most of the opportunity, securing an impressive D’Arce choke finish midway through the third and final round of the main card opening bout. He earn the other Performance of the Night bonus for his victory.

UFC on ESPN 12 Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker 
  • Performances of the Night: Kay Hansen
  • Performances of the Night: Julian Erosa

