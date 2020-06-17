HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 11 War Room: Breaking down Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

June 17, 2020
Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy breaks down the UFC on ESPN 11 headliner between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

With Blaydes sitting at No. 3 in the UFC heavyweight rankings and Volkov currently perched at No. 7, the winner of this bout could make a strong case for jumping into the mix for a shot at the winner of the trilogy bout between champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Daniel Cormier.

(Video courtesy of Full Reptile)

