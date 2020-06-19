HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 11: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov weigh-in face-offs

June 19, 2020
NoNo Comments

The UFC on ESPN 11 fighters faced off for the cameras following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Curtis Blaydes squares off with Alexander Volkov in the heavyweight main event, the winner looking to insert himself into the thick of title talks. UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic faces Daniel Cormier in a trilogy bout in August. The winner of Saturday’s headliner is looking to make a case for the next title shot.

(Video/photo courtesy of UFC)

UFC on ESPN 11 Weigh-Ins: Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

