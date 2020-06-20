UFC on ESPN 11: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov Preview

Preview Saturday’s UFC heavyweight main event between two top contenders, Curtis Blaydes (13-2) and Alexander Volkov (31-7).

Blaydes is ranked No. 3 in the heavyweight rankings while Volkov sits in the No. 7 spot. Both have won seven of their last eight bouts and are looking to put themselves in line for a title shot.

UFC on ESPN 11 Weigh-Ins: Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov

