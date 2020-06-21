UFC on ESPN 11 bonuses: Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos top card with Fight of the Night

Curtis Blaydes dominated the UFC on ESPN 11 main event on Saturday night, but he wasn’t one of the performance bonus winners.

Topping the list were Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos, whose early Fight of the Year candidate easily earned the Fight of the Night honors in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 11 Fight of the Night: Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

The two blasted each other over the course of their three-round co-main event battle, but neither could put the finishing touch on the fight. Emmett walked out of the cage with a unanimous decision victory, but both men earned an additional $50,000 for their impressive performance.

“Both of those guys impressed me. It was one of the fights that I picked this week for people to watch. They lived up to the hype. They both showed up. They both showed the will to win,” UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference, before giving a nod to Emmett as a legitimate featherweight contender.

“Like Josh Emmett said, tonight was his coming out party. Tonight was his night to shine. He earned it.”

UFC on ESPN 11 Performances of the Night: Jim Miller and Justin Jaynes

The performance of the night bonuses went to Jim Miller and Justin Jaynes, who are polar opposites when it comes to their UFC careers.

Miller submitted Roosevelt Roberts midway through the opening round of their bout. It was Miller’s 35th UFC bout, tying him with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for the most in the company’s history. It was also his 21st victory, putting him at third on the UFC’s all-time wins list.

Jaynes made his promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 11 on just a few days notice. He replaced Matt Frevola, who was removed from his fight with Frank Camacho because one of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19. Despite little time to prepare, Jaynes made the most of his opportunity, stopping Camacho with punches just 41 seconds into the fight.

Miller and Jaynes each earned an additional $50,000 for earning the Performances of the Night.

TRENDING > Curtis Blaydes routes Alexander Volkov in UFC on ESPN 11 main event

UFC on ESPN 11 Fighter Bonuses