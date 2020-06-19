UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov LIVE weigh-in video and quick results

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch the UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov official weigh-ins, live from Las Vegas.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

UFC returns to Las Vegas for fourth event at the Apex

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov is the UFC’s fourth event since returning to its roots in Las Vegas. There will be one more Fight Night at the Apex next week before the promotion packs up and heads to UFC Fight Island for the month of July.

The UFC on ESPN 11 fight card features a heavyweight showdown between two of the divisions top contenders. Curtis Blyades and Alexander Volkov should each be pressing for an impressive win in the night’s main event, hoping to land a shot at the title.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov takes place on Saturday, June 20, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Alexander Volkov (247)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)

Jim Miller (159.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (160) – 160-pound catchweight bout

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Brianna Van Buren (115)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Cortney Casey (123.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Frank Camacho (158) vs. Justin Jaynes (156) — Matt Frevola removed

Matt Frevola removed Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Max Rohskapf (155)

*Frank Camacho missed weight by 2 pounds