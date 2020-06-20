(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov bout from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 20, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

NOTE the UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov start times

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov live results from Las Vegas

UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov takes place on Saturday, June 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC on ESPN 11 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fourth event on its home turf at the Apex since the promotion started running regular events after the global coronavirus pandemic briefly halted nearly all professional sports.

The UFC will promote one more event next week at the Apex before moving to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for the month of July.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC on ESPN 11 is topped by a heavyweight showdown between No. 3 ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov. The winner will be hoping to inject himself in the mix for a shot at the winner of the August trilogy bout between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier.

UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov Quick Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46)

Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Belal Muhammad def. Lyman Good by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar) at 2:25, R1

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Oskar Piechota by TKO (punches) at 4:50, R2

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32, R3

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho by TKO (punches) at 0:41, R1

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskapf by TKO (retirement) at 5:00, R2

Dana White preparing for a second shutdown (UFC on ESPN 11 scrum)

