UFC on ESPN+ 11: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith Recap

MMAWeekly: The Low Down’s Jake Hattan recaps UFC on ESPN+ 11: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith, Gustafsson’s retirement, and what’s next for Smith.

Gustafsson has long sat near the top of the UFC light heavyweight division, but was never able to win a championship, having lost once to Daniel Cormier and twice to Jon Jones in title bouts. Following his loss to Smith in Stockholm, Sweden, Gustafsson laid down his gloves in front of his home country fans and said, “The show is over guys.”