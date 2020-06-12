UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo LIVE weigh-in video and quick results

Watch the UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo official weigh-ins, live from Las Vegas.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

UFC returns to Las Vegas for third event at the Apex

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo is the UFC’s third event since returning to its roots in Las Vegas.

The fight card features a women’s flyweight battle between former title challenger and top contender Jessica Eye and former strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo.

Eye is just a year removed from losing her bid to dethrone current champion Valentina Shevchenko, but she needs a win against Calvillo to keep herself cemented as the top contender in the division.

Calvillo meanwhile, having struggled to make the strawweight limit on several occasions, is making her UFC flyweight debut. A win over Eye would quickly plant her in the midst of title contention in a division that is thin on fresh challengers.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo takes place on Saturday, Jun 13, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jessica Eye (126.25) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)*

Karl Roberson (190.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)*

Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140) – 140-pound catchweight bout

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (125)

Charles Rosa (155) vs. Kevin Aguilar (155.5)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Gina Mazany (136)

Tyson Nam (135.5) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)*

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Darrick Minner **

Anthony Ivy (171) vs. Christian Aguilera (170.5)

*Eye, Roberson, and Adashev all missed weight

**Due to health issues preceding the UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in, Darrick Minner has been pulled from his Saturday bout with Jordan Griffin. The card will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts, should Roberson and Vettori reach an agreement to keep their co-main event intact.