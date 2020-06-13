UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo bout from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 13, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

NOTE the UFC on ESPN 10 : Eye vs. Calvillo start times

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo live results from Las Vegas

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo takes place on Saturday, June 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC on ESPN 10 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s third event on its home turf at the Apex since the promotion started running regular events after the global coronavirus pandemic halted nearly all professional sports.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. Now they are back at their own UFC Apex broadcast facility in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 10 features a pivotal flyweight bout between top contender Jessica Eye and former strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo, who is making her UFC flyweight debut on Saturday. Eye needs to win to continue building her case for another shot at champion Valentina Shevchenko, whom she lost to just last year. For Calvillo, she could immediately vault herself into title contention with a win over the division’s No. 1 ranked fighter.

UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Gustavo Lopez

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Tyson Nam vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner — Canceled

Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy by TKO (punches) at 0:59, R1

UFC on ESPN 10 fighter face-offs

