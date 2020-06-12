UFC on ESPN 10 co-main event in jeopardy, one prelim bout canceled

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 12, 2020
Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 10 is off to a rocky start midway through Friday’s weigh-in, and it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

The UFC on ESPN 10 co-main event between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori is on shaky ground after Roberson again missed weight, while a preliminary bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner has been canceled.

Roberson and Vettori were originally supposed to have fought at UFC on ESPN 9 on May 13 in Jacksonville, Fla. Roberson missed weight by 1.5 pounds over the 186-pound middleweight limit. Vettori agreed to the fight, accepting 20 percent of Roberson’s fight purse. That only lasted a few hours, however, as Roberson had medical issues stemming from the weigh-in that precluded him from fighting.

Re-scheduled for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 10, Roberson again missed weight, this time much more egregiously, weighing 190.5 pounds. That is 4.5 pounds above the allowed limit.

The fight was still in doubt at the time of publication.

The preliminary bout between Griffin and Minner never even made it through the weigh-ins. 

Griffin stepped on the scale early to make the 146-pound limit for the featherweight bout. Minner, however, never made it to the scale.

The UFC issued a statement noting that Minner had been pulled from the bout because of health issues preceding the weigh-in.

If Roberson and Vettori can reach a suitable agreement to keep the fight intact, and assuming that Roberson doesn’t again have medical complications that would keep him from fighting, UFC on ESPN 10 is expected to proceed with 10 bouts.

Due to health issues preceding today’s UFC Fight Night weigh-in, Darrick Minner has been pulled from his Saturday bout with Jordan Griffin. UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo, will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts.

