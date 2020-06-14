UFC on ESPN 10 bonuses: finishers get rewarded

UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the $50,000 performance-based bonuses stemming from UFC on ESPN 10 during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday.

No bout was given the distinction of being called Fight of the Night. Instead, the fight promotion handed out four Performance of the Night awards. Christian Aguilera, Tyson Nam, Mariya Agapova, and Marvin Vettori earned the bonus checks.

Vettori (15-4-1) banked a bonus check for is first-round submission win over Karl Roberson in the fight card’s co-main event. Late in the opening round, Vettori locked on a rear-naked choke that forced Roberson to tap out.

Agapova (9-1) earned her Performance of the Night award for his first-round submission win over Hannah Cifers. The women’s flyweights kicked off the main card and Agapova set the tone by finishing with a rear-naked choke midway through the frame.

TRENDING > Dana White: UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference video

Nam (19-11-1) punched his ticket to a bonus by finishing Zarrukh Adashev by knockout in just 32 seconds in preliminary fight card action. It was Nam’s eleventh career knockout win.

Aguilera (14-6) faced Anthony Ivy in the first fight of the night. He ended it 59 seconds later via technical knockout due to strikes. It was also his eleventh career knockout win.

UFC on ESPN 10 featured 10 bouts. Five fights went the distance; three ended in knockouts; and two resulted in submission finishes. The event took place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 10 Performance Bonuses