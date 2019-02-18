UFC on ESPN 1 Attendance and Gate Numbers from Phoenix

Following the fight promotion’s debut on ESPN on Sunday, UFC released the attendance and gate figures from the event. UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez took place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. in front of a crowd of 14,269 spectators. The event generated $1,409,447.00 in gate receipts.

The fight card was headlined by a heavyweight bout between former champion Cain Velasquez and No. 3 ranked Francis Ngannou. The fight only lasted 26 seconds with Ngannou solidifying his place in the top tier of the division.

Velasquez is considered one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history but his career has been plagued by injuries. The fight was his first since July 2016. He hoped to jump right back in the title picture by taking on Ngannou, but those hopes were quickly dashed.

In the co-main event, Paul Felder returned to the lightweight division against No. 10 ranked James Vick. “The Irish Dragon” put the division on notice after defeating Vick by unanimous decision.

The fight card also featured the debut of featherweight Kron Gracie. The 30-year old lived up to his last name by making short work of UFC veteran Alex Caceres by submission in the first round.