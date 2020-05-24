UFC officially cancels locations for two June events

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 24, 2020
Not surprisingly, the UFC has had to nix a couple of dates at locations that, like most, are still restricting sizable public gatherings.

The UFC had intended to return to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, and Austin, Texas, in June, but the current climate because of the global coronavirus pandemic won’t allow for it. 

There are currently only two official dates on the UFC calendar, which are May 30 and June 6. Both of those events are intended to be held at the UFC Apex facility on its Las Vegas campus. That, of course, is pending the Nevada State Athletic Commission approving combat sports without an audience in the state, which it is expected to do on Wednesday, May 27.

The Apex is a state-of-the-art broadcast facility that was intended to hold made-for-television shows like The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series, so it is a natural move for the fight promotion to host its no-audience events there.

Though the official schedule is minimal, there is a ton of speculation about bouts being booked for events on June 13, 20, and 27. Most of the UFC’s events are expected to be moved to the Apex for the foreseeable future, although UFC president Dana White also intends to begin holding events by late June or early July on what has been dubbed Fight Island.

The private island’s location has not been disclosed, but is intended to be a hub for the UFC to hold events that can host international fighters that can’t currently enter the United States because of pandemic restrictions.

UFC Statements on June Cancellations

UFC Fight Night, Saskatoon (June 20)

“Due to current national and provincial restrictions on public gatherings and travel, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for June 20th at SaskTel Centre will not continue as planned in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.”

UFC Fight Night, Austin (June 27)

“Due to restrictions regarding public events, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for June 27th will not continue as planned in Austin. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

