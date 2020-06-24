UFC officially cancels Dublin event slated for August

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Wednesday, to almost no one’s surprise, officially canceled its planned event for Aug. 15 in Dublin, Ireland.

Though the promotion had held on to hope that perhaps the situation regarding the global coronavirus pandemic could clear up enough to hold an event by then in Dublin, it just wasn’t in the card.

“Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland, # UFCDublin originally scheduled for August 15th will not take place as planned at the 3 Arena Dublin . UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.”

If it hadn’t already been obvious, the official cancellation of the Dublin event was evident when UFC president Dana White recently announced that heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic would face challenger Daniel Cormier in a trilogy bout on Aug. 15 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC isn’t leaving out its international fighter roster, however, as the promotion takes up residence on UFC Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for the month of July. The UFC will hold four events over a 15-day span on Fight Island, beginning with UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on July 11.

