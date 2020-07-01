UFC officially cancels 2020 International Fight Week

As expected, the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Tuesday officially canceled its 2020 International Fight Week.

A staple over the past few years in Las Vegas, UFC International Fight Week, as the name suggests, is an weeklong series of events that involve fan interactions, fight events, and the annual UFC Hall of Fame inductions.

International Fight Week will not take place in 2020 because of the ongoing limitations on public gatherings in Nevada because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC Hall of Fame induction Ceremony will take place at an undetermined time and place later this year. It will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 2020 International Fight Week cancellation statement:

UFC International Fight Week 2020, originally scheduled to take place from Tuesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 12, in Las Vegas has been canceled due to the limitations on public gatherings. UFC is committed to delivering the best experience for its fans and looks forward to welcoming them back to Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week in 2021. The 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, will take place later this year and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS. Details will be announced at a later date. Please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.com for more information.

