UFC Nashville weigh-in video: Thompson vs. Pettis set, but one fighter off the mark

March 22, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as the fighters for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 6 stepped on the scale on Friday in Nashville, Tenn., to make their bouts official. 

The card is topped by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, who welcomes former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis to the 170-pound weight class. Before their headlining showdown, heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis throw down to determine who will remain in the hunt for UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Tune in Saturday, March 23, for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results on MMAWeekly.com. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

