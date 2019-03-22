UFC Nashville weigh-in results: One fighter misses weight

UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis lands in Music City for a fiery welterweight showdown. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis are each looking to make a statement as the UFC makes its way back to Nashville, Tenn.

On Friday, the 24 athletes competing on the fight card officially weighed in with one fighter missing the mark. Luiz Pena tipped the scales 2.5 pounds heavy for his featherweight bout against Steven Peterson.

Thompson is a two-time welterweight championship challenger, but was unsuccessful in taking the belt away from Tyron Woodley. Now that Kamaru Usman holds the belt, however, Thompson sees a clear path to another title shot in his future, but he’ll have to get through Pettis to make it happen.

As a former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, Pettis is making his promotional welterweight debut in Nashville, looking to knock off Thompson and get his mojo back as he seeks a belt in a new weight class.

The UFC on ESPN+ 6 co-main event features heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis, who are trying to crash into title talk.

UFC on ESPN+ 6 takes place on Saturday, March 23, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (171)

Curtis Blaydes (262) vs. Justin Willis (266)

John Makdessi (154) vs. Jesus Pinedo (155.5)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (126)

Luis Peña (148.5) vs. Steven Peterson (146)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (125)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)