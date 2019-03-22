UFC Nashville top 5 finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out a list of the top 5 performances from fighters on the Fight Night Nashville card on Saturday featuring Anthony Pettis and Stephen Thompson. Pettis and Thompson headline the 12-fight card at Bridgestone Arena.

Tune in Saturday, March 23, for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results on MMAWeekly.com. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.