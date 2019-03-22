UFC Nashville: Thompson vs. Pettis weigh-in face-offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Friday’s official weigh-in, the fighters competing on the UFC on ESPN+ 6 fight card faced off with their opponents.

UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis lands in Music City for a fiery welterweight showdown. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis are each looking to make a statement as the UFC makes its way back to Nashville, Tenn.

The UFC on ESPN+ 6 co-main event features heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis, who are trying to crash into title talk.

UFC on ESPN+ 6 takes place on Saturday, March 23, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.