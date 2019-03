UFC Nashville: Thompson vs Pettis full card fight highlights video

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the full UFC Nashville: Thompson vs. Pettis fight highlights video, where both Anthony Pettis and Maycee Barber battled through adversity for stunning finishes.

