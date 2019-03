UFC Nashville Highlights: Maycee Barber stops JJ Aldrich with strikes

20-year old Maycee Barber remained undefeated on Saturday with a second-round finish of JJ Aldrich on the UFC Nashville main card at Bridgestone Arena. Barber was knocked down early in the opening round but came back to get the stoppage. Check out the finish.



(Courtesy of UFC)

